Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from Monday on COVID-19 in Canada:

“We may see the light at the end of the tunnel but we must continue to do everything we can to win the battle against the virus. We must also prepare the restart of our economy.” — Quebec Premier Francois Legault, referencing what he considers encouraging provincial numbers.

———

“We have recognized over the past weeks a number of situations in which shipments coming from different countries around the world have been delayed, (or) haven’t arrived with as many products as we were hoping to see. This continues to be an ongoing problem —specifically with the United States. We are working with them to ensure the orders Canada has placed get delivered. We expect those shipments to come.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

———

“Wearing a non-medical mask in the community has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. It is an additional way that you can protect others.” — Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

———

“Stop looking for loopholes. ‘Normal’ has changed and you need to recalibrate to the new normal. So build a bubble for yourself and your family. Stay in that bubble and don’t burst anyone else’s.” — Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie.

———

“Postponing is kind of like waiting to find out if you’re pregnant I guess. Do I keep training really hard? Or do I just go out and enjoy my runs?” — Donna Moore, who normally runs a road race almost every weekend. The 57-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., hasn’t asked for her registration fees back.

———

“The isolation is not difficult as we are too mentally drained to be wanting to do anything. We are in a state of shock really as we now can reflect on the danger we faced and how lucky we are to have walked away from that situation healthy.” — Ottawa’s Catherine McLeod, who is back home in self-isolation with her husband Paul after finally getting off a cruise ship on Friday in Florida.

———

“We’re definitely taking a look at some additional steps, sadly. First we’ve got to get our ducks together in terms of the rules and the constitutionality and the various and sundry requirements that we have to meet, to be sure we’re doing this properly, but there’s a clear need.” — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on the possibility of new penalties or enforcement measures for people who don’t practise social distancing.

———

“It’s absolutely disgraceful. I’ve never seen anything — anything — like the fury that’s being unleashed at the airlines by consumers on this issue.” — Toronto resident Bob Scott, who has launched a petition calling on Ottawa to refuse an aid package to any airline that does not refund customers for cancelled flights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press