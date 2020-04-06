Loading articles...

Winnipeg Free Press begins2 weeks of pay reductions for union, management

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

WINNIPEG — Unionized workers of the Winnipeg Free Press have accepted a temporary’ wage cut requested by the newspaper’s publisher, who said last week the newspaper needs flexibility to survive a collapse in advertising revenue since the COVID-19 crisis took hold.

The pay cuts affect about 300 inside workers represented by Unifor and will last for two weeks, starting today, with the two sides agreeing to review the situation at the end of that time.

The agreement reduces wage rates for the higher-paid Tier 1 group of employees by 20 per cent, while wages for Tier 2 employees fall 12 per cent or minimum wage, whichever is higher.

The cuts also apply to management and non-union staff at the newspaper, and Free Press publisher Bob Cox is taking a 50-per-cent salary reduction.

Media companies have seen their advertising revenue slashed and their operating costs go up since the COVID-19 pandemic was officially announced, contributing to already difficult financial conditions that many have been experiencing for several years.

Cox has complained publicly about delays in previously announced federal funding that would benefit the newspaper industry, as well as uncertainty about how media companies can access specific COVID-19 programs announced in recent weeks by the Trudeau government. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
WB 401 approaching the 400 express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
A fair amount of sunshine again today (April 6) for #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast is on 680News 📻…
Latest Weather
Read more