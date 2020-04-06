Toronto asks residents to adapt holiday customs because of coronavirus

A food delivery service for seniors and four new food banks are among several new food security programs announced today

Toronto officials are urging residents to adapt their religious customs this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory and the city’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comments at a news conference on Monday.

With Easter, Passover and the start of Ramadan this month, the city urged people to follow provincial and city orders that have closed places of worship and limited public gatherings. The city also reiterated the message of staying at home, following practices like social-distancing and washing one’s hands.

“The faith communities of our city are always ready to do what they can to help anyone in need,” Tory said in a news release. “This year, that commitment to helping others means staying home and staying physically apart.”

Instead, the city recommends connecting with friends and loved ones during the holidays using the phone or video-conferencing applications.

The city also urged people not to leave home for unnecessary reasons and to respect rules in place at grocery stores such as social distancing and respecting special shopping hours for seniors.

Toronto reported on Monday there are 1,301 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 69 cases from Sunday.

“Of the cases, 1,078 cases are confirmed and 223 are probable, 77 cases have recovered, 145 are in hospital with 60 in ICU,” the city said. “In Toronto, there have been 32 deaths to-date.”

Community food support programs announced

The city also announced a new community food support program Monday, as the pandemic has increased the need for food programs.

“More than 40 per cent of food bank programs have closed during this crisis, the food programs continuing to operate are under immense pressure to meet the increased demand,” the city said.

The city said they have partnered with Second Harvest, Daily Bread Food Bank, North York Harvest Food Bank, Red Cross, and the Salvation Army to help get food out to those in need.

A food delivery program for seniors and four new foodbanks are among several new food-security measures that have been introduced by the city.

“Today’s announcements and these actions show how many people at the city, in the private sector and in community organizations are working together to help others,” the mayor said. “That is the Toronto way.”

A complete list of programs can be found on the 211 Central website.