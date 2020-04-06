1 dead in Thorncliffe Park area shooting

The homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive just before 11 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

According to police, multiple shots were heard near a vehicle parked in Leaside Park and a number of people were seen running from the area.

When police arrived at the scene they found the victim sitting in a car that had crashed into the side of the Leaside Park Pool building.

Paramedics quickly began performing CPR and first aid on the victim to try to save their life. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on the victim’s identity.

Police used drone technology to help officers search the area for suspects and collect aerial images of the crime scene.

No suspect description has been released.

Investigators are asking anyone to may have seen the shooting or have information on the case, to come forward and speak with police.