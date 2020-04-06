Loading articles...

Triage tent set up outside Etobicoke General Hospital due to coronavirus pandemic

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020

A triage tent was set up outside Etobicoke General Hospital on April 6, 2020 to manage the influx of patients due to the coronavirus. Credit: William Osler Health System

A massive temporary tent has been installed outside Etobicoke General Hospital to prepare for an influx of patients in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, William Osler Health System says the tent will act as a temporary triage area and is a part of their “escalated preparedness efforts” as per their pandemic plan.

The tent was provided and set up by GlobalMedic — the charity that provides worldwide disaster relief services.

