Man dead in North Brampton shooting; SIU investigating
by News Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2020 7:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 8:40 pm EDT
Peel Regional Police investigate a shooting incident in Brampton on April 6, 2020. (Tony Fera/CityNews)
A man is dead following an alleged police-involved shooting in a North Brampton neighbourhood, Peel police said Monday.
Police said they were called to the Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive area, near Boivard Drive and Chinguacousy Drive, at around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.
Peel police Const. Bancroft Wright said officers entered a residence and there was an interaction with one of the occupants of the house.
Wright said an officer’s gun was discharged, striking a man. The man died at the scene.
Peel EMS was called to the house but said they did not transport anyone to the hospital.
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate, Wright said.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
