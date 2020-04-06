Police investigate truck rollover on Highway 401 in Oshawa

Police are investigating a collision involving two passenger vehicles and a transport truck on Highway 401 in Oshawa Monday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger car coming off Ritson Road lost control. The car collided with a westbound transport truck, causing the truck to roll over, striking a light stand in the median.

A third vehicle was also involved in the collision.

The truck was hauling grocery items, most of which spilled on to the highway, Schmidt added.

All lanes on the eastbound 401 were closed because of the incident. Two left lanes were also blocked on the westbound lanes of the highway.

There have been no reports of serious injuries, Schmidt said.