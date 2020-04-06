Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: 7-year-old boy shot in face dies in Pennsylvania
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2020 5:51 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT
CHESTER, Pa. — A 7-year-old boy who was shot in the face died from his injuries, police in Pennsylvania said.
Chester police officers responding to a report of a shooting found Sinsir Parker lying in the middle of the street Sunday night, a statement from the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the department. The release did not indicate any arrests and the circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.
The location provided by police corresponds to a residential neighbourhood in Chester, Delaware County’s largest city that’s not far from the Delaware state line and is just across the Delaware River from New Jersey.
The child’s death is the 14th homicide in Chester in 2020, police said. Further details weren’t immediately released.