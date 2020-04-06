Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pelosi seeking at least $1 trillion for next virus bill
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2020 6:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump and Pelosi have not spoken in five months at a time when the nation is battling its worst health crisis in a century. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling House Democrats another $1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package.
Pelosi told Democrats on a Monday afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the call and granted anonymity.
Congress is considering more aid after passing a sweeping $2.2 trillion health care and economic package last month, the largest of its kind in U.S. history.
The centerpieces of that package included one-time $1,200 direct payments to Americans, along with forgivable small business loans for companies to keep making payroll. But Pelosi said they are not enough and more needs to be done, the person said.
The California Democrat has vowed to put the next package together in time for a House vote this month.
Both the House and Senate are adjourned through mid-April as the nation shuts down to grapple with the global pandemic.