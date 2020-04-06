Loading articles...

Ontario will run out of protective equipment for health care workers in a week: Premier Ford

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 11:26 am EDT

A nurse wears the protective clothing used when treating patients at Sunnybrook and Women's Hospital in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Frayer

By next Monday, Ontario health care workers may not have the personal protective equipment required to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Ontario premier Doug Ford told CityNews that the province will run out of the crucial protective equipment in a week after the U.S. stopped a massive shipment of masks from crossing the border on Sunday.

In a one-on-one interview with CityNews reporter Cynthia Mulligan on Monday morning, Ford said that the shipment stopped at President Donald Trump’s order contained three million masks.

Ford added that he doesn’t know if the province will be able to get new masks before the current stock runs out.

Ford has vocally criticized Trump’s move to halt the shipments, calling it “unacceptable” and vowing to ramp up Ontario’s own manufacturing of personal protective equipment.

“When you sit back and you think of your allies and the wars we’ve gone through, and we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder fighting the same enemies. And now we have an enemy and we’re at war and they want to shut things down with their closest ally in the world?” Ford said Saturday from Queen’s Park.

“When the cards are down, you see who your friends are, and I think it’s been very clear over the last couple of days who our friends are. You know who our friends are? Every Canadian, look in the mirror, that’s who are our friends are right now.”

