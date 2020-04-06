Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Omaha zoo facing nearly $7M loss in wake of virus outbreak
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2020 12:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb. — Officials with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium say the attraction is facing a nearly $7 million loss as its doors close to the public in the wake of a global pandemic.
The zoo’s closure on March 16 through the end of April is projected to amount to a $6.7 million loss for the zoo, the Omaha World-Herald reported Monday. An estimated 79,300 visitors were expected between March 16 and March 31, and another 155,800 visitors were expected in April. The zoo had expected a bump in visitors as it made plans to celebrate its 125th anniversary.
The zoo’s Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland — a drive-thru attraction that plans to remain open — appears to have seen a hike in attendance from the Omaha zoo’s closure. The Wildlife Safari Park opened for the 2020 season on March 27, with a record-setting attendance of 7,663 visitors. The previous record was 2,735 on Sept. 1, 2019.
Park pricing ranges from $4 for children to $6 for adults. Children 2 and under are admitted at no charge. Those with season tickets to the zoo will have those tickets honoured at the wildlife park.