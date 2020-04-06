Loading articles...

Non-medical masks can keep people who may have COVID-19 from spreading it: Tam

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 1:13 pm EDT

 

Canada’s top public-health doctor says wearing non-medical masks is a way for people who might have COVID-19 without realizing it to keep from spreading the illness to others.

That’s a change from previous advice.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the change is due to increasing evidence that people with the virus can spread it without knowing they’re sick.

She says masks worn this way protect others more than they protect the people wearing them, and don’t exempt wearers from all the other measures they should take against COVID-19, including physical distancing and regular handwashing.

And Tam says medical masks still need to be preserved for front-line health workers, so cloth masks and other alternatives are the way to go.

