Staff test positive for COVID-19 at 2 Longo’s locations in Vaughan

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 11:07 am EDT

Milk is pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Staff at two Longo’s locations in Vaughan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement made by the city of Vaughan, officials said seven staff members at the 9200 Weston Rd. location and one staff member at the 2810 Major Mackenzie Dr. location have COVID-19.

“Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company,” Anthony Longo, president and CEO, said in a statement.

“As a family business, the wellbeing of our Team Members and our Guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

York Regional Public Health is also following up on the situation and have launched an investigation to find out who may have come in contact with the staff members.

“Through contact tracing, Public Health staff will inform persons they may have been exposed to a potential health risk, what signs or symptoms to look out for and they will recommend next steps,” City of Vaughan officials said.

Grocery stores remain open across the province, as they are considered an essential service. Steps have been taken by several chains to protect staff and customers from COVID-19 — including changing store hours so the stores can be sanitized and restocked, plexiglass shields at checkout counters, and specific shopping hours for the elderly and vulnerable.

