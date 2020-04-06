Loading articles...

Former Scotiabank chair and advocate for women Thomas O'Neill dies

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

BCE Inc. Chairman of the board Thomas O'Neill attends the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Thursday, May 6, 2010. Bank of Nova Scotia says its former chairman Thomas O'Neill has died. Scotiabank did not share the cause of death, who joined its board in 2008 and was chairman between 2014 and 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia says former chairman Thomas O’Neill has died.

Scotiabank did not share a cause of death for O’Neill, who joined its board in 2008 and was chairman between 2014 and 2019.

O’Neill was long considered an advocate for women’s representation on corporate boards and during his tenure, Scotiabank increased its representation of women directors to 40 per cent.

He spent much of his time with the bank helping it strategically reposition its business by making investments in technology and leadership development.

O’Neill was also chief executive and chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting, chair of BCE Inc., and a director of Loblaw Companies Limited, Nexen Inc., and Adecco, S.A.

Scotiabank President Brian Porter says O’Neill was a father figure to many at the bank and will be sorely missed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS, TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

