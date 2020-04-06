Loading articles...

For some towns, there's no room at the inn during virus time

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

BAR HARBOR, Maine — There’s no room in the inn in a growing number of Maine towns.

Bar Harbor’s suspension of vacation rentals and other accommodations for non-essential travel begins on Wednesday. The order adopted by the Town Council applies to short-term rentals, vacation rentals and campgrounds. It is set to expire at month’s end.

The order comes as Acadia National Park is shut down.

Kennebunkport is recommending that owners of temporary units like hotels, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds stop allowing rentals.

All short-term rental spots in town must remain vacant through May 1, the Select Board said. Seasonal homeowners who arrive in town during the order must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Associated Press

