Federal Reserve to smooth lending to small businesses
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2020 2:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, the Federal Reserve issues a statement and economic projections, followed by a news conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will provide support to the government’s new small business lending program in its latest attempt to smooth the flow of credit in the virus-stricken U.S. economy.
The Fed said Monday that it will allow banks to borrow from the Fed by using loans from the government’s small business facility as collateral. That could encourage banks to lend more to small companies.
The Fed’s two-sentence announcement said that further details will be provided this week.