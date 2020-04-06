Loading articles...

Chorus Aviation suspends dividends, lays off staff and cuts executive salaries

Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

HALIFAX — Chorus Aviation Inc. is suspending its dividend, temporarily laying off staff and cutting executive salaries as it deals with the fallout from COVID-19.

The company, which operates regional aircraft for Air Canada, says its main customer and partner has slashed its network-wide capacity in the second quarter.

It says its Air Canada Express flying has been reduced by approximately 90 per cent for April and May, resulting in significant temporary employee reductions.

The company will also suspend its dividend following its regular monthly payment to shareholders of four cents per share on April 17 in an effort to preserve cash and help strengthen its balance sheet.

In addition, the company says chief executive Joe Randell will forgo 70 per cent of his salary and members of the executive team will forgo up to 50 per cent of their salary.

The board of directors has also taken a 25 per cent cut in fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CHR, TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

