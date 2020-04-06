How COVID-19 is changing B.C.’s approach to the opioid crisis

In today’s Big Story podcast, Pandemics force us into a lot of changes that otherwise might never have been made. Some of those changes are horrible choices between ‘bad’ and ‘worse’. But not every one of them. In an effort to help both drug users and the front-line care workers who support them, British Columbia is changing its drug policy in a way that advocates have long hoped for.

Will this approach spread to the rest of Canada, as provinces move to protect a vulnerable population? Will the results it delivers help modernize our approach to this problem for good? Time will tell, but for now those who have been pushing for progressive solutions say it’s a welcome step taken under horrible circumstances.

GUEST: Justin Ling, writer and reporter (Read Justin’s piece on B.C.’s approach right here)



