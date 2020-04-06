Baltimore man killed while streaming party on Facebook Live

Baltimore police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was hosting a “game night” party in a short-term rental property and streaming it live on Facebook, a city councilman said.

The selfie video shows Ernest Wilson III walking through the house party and playing a hide and seek early Saturday. He goes into the back yard to find people when suddenly, an attacker can be seen climbing over the fence. Someone orders Wilson to get on the ground. After a commotion, the recording ends.

Democratic City Councilman Eric Costello said in his own Facebook post that police told him there were two attackers who demanded money.

The Baltimore Sun reported that according to Wilson’s social media pages, he routinely hosted parties around the city, and began his Facebook Live video by telling people to reach out to him if they wanted to attend. In another post earlier that night, he wrote that there were only 15 people there and invited more to come for “only $5.”

Maryland’s stay-at-home order bans gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

