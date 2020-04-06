Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2020 5:38 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT
FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, steps into an elevator as he leaves a secure area in the Capitol after a day of questions about the whistleblower complaint that exposed a July phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his family, at the Capitol in Washington . The ousted inspector general of the intelligence community says he is “disappointed and saddened” that President Donald Trump fired him, but he also encouraged other inspectors general to continue to speak out when they are aware of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WHERE A GENOCIDE GRAVE WAS FOUND Authorities in Rwanda say a valley damn that could contain about 30,000 bodies has been discovered more than a quarter-century after the country’s genocide in which 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.
2. PIVOTAL FIGURE IN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DISAPPOINTED BY OUSTER Inspector General Michael Atkinson was fired by the president for providing an anonymous whistleblower complaint to Congress on Trump’s pressure to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and son.
3. PEACE DEAL NEAR BREAKING POINT The Taliban accused Washington of violations that included drone attacks on civilians and also chastised the Afghan government for delaying the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners promised in the agreement.
4. FOREST FIRE CONTINUES TO RAGE NEAR Chornobyl Emergency teams in Ukraine are battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.
5. RECOVERY EFFORTS TO RESUME FOR MOTHER, SON Authorities will continue the search in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.