3M makes deal with White House, says Canada will continue to receive N95 masks

3M says it will continue to send its coveted N95 respirators to Canada after reaching an agreement with the White House to import millions of the increasingly scarce medical face masks from China for use in the United States.

The Minnesota-based company issued a release late Monday after President Donald Trump announced the company would be producing 166.5 million masks over the next few months for the U.S. market.

3M says it worked with the Trump administration to make sure it could meet soaring American demand for the N95 masks without sacrificing its ability to provide the life-saving equipment to customers in Canada and Latin America.

Trump picked a fight with 3M last week after hearing reports that the company was selling its masks outside the U.S. despite the fact there wasn’t enough supply in the country to meet the needs of health care workers battling COVID-19.

The president invoked the Defense Production Act to compel companies like 3M to prioritize domestic orders.

But the company pushed back, insisting that denying masks to Canada and Latin America would have serious humanitarian ramifications.