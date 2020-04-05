Loading articles...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:51 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: FIRE: **3:29 p.m.** Buttonwood Ave + Weston Rd - truck on fire - very close to building - heavy smoke - vehicle is empty…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:05 AM
We are still giving you your most up to date forecast BUT despite the beautiful weather PLEASE remember the rules o…
Latest Weather
Read more