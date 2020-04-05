Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2020 4:27 pm EDT
In this handout photo provided by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside 11 Downing Street to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.
Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.
Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.
Johnson has continued to chair daily meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak, and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.
In a message on Friday he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.