Trudeau unveils details for emergency payment for Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced details for a cash payment for Canadians out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will be accepted starting tomorrow, offering Canadians who have lost their jobs because of the crisis $2,000 a month.

Trudeau says it will take three to five days for the money to arrive by direct deposit or 10 days by mail.

Only those born in January, February and March can apply tomorrow. The rest of the months will go in order in groups of three on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before it opens to everyone on Friday.

Trudeau says the government is doing everything it can to prevent the system from crashing.

