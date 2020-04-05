Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau unveils details for emergency payment for Canadians
by the canadian press
Posted Apr 5, 2020 12:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during his daily press conference on COVID-19, in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage, on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced details for a cash payment for Canadians out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will be accepted starting tomorrow, offering Canadians who have lost their jobs because of the crisis $2,000 a month.
Trudeau says it will take three to five days for the money to arrive by direct deposit or 10 days by mail.
Only those born in January, February and March can apply tomorrow. The rest of the months will go in order in groups of three on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before it opens to everyone on Friday.
Trudeau says the government is doing everything it can to prevent the system from crashing.
To learn more about the CERB, we have a frequently asked questions page here.