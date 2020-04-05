Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:05 a.m.

Another 25 people in Ontario have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll for the virus to 119.

The fatalities come as the overall known caseload jumped past the 4,000 mark with more than 400 new ones reported. More than 150 people were on ventilators.

More than three dozen outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes across the province. The frail elderly are at particular risk for coronavirus, which can produce no or mild symptoms, but can also cause lethal pneumonia.

The Canadian Press

