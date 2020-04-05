Loading articles...

Queen to address U.K., Commonwealth in televised broadcast

This photograph taken by Nick Knight is a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England in May 2016, prior to the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at the Royal Windsor Horse Pageant, to mark the end of the year of celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday. (©2016 Nick Knight)

Queen Elizabeth II will address the U.K. and the commonwealth in a pre-recorded televised broadcast on Sunday.

The Queen is expected to speak about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 42,000 people in the U.K. and killed at least 4,313.

Earlier this month, her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus.

The 93-year-old monarch and her 98-year-old husband Prince Phillip are considered to be in the vulnerable group about 70 years of age whom Britain’s government has advised to stay home for 12 weeks.

The Queen’s speech will be carried on this page at 3 p.m. ET.

