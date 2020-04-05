Loading articles...

Quebec Walmart worker struck by driver allegedly angered by COVID-19 measures

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

SHERBROOKE, Que. — A Walmart security guard from southern Quebec was fighting for his life on Sunday morning after being struck and dragged by a driver who was allegedly enraged by social distancing policies aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, local police said.

Police in Sherbrooke, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal, said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Saturday when the suspect tried to enter the Walmart with his partner, only to be told just one person per vehicle was allowed inside at once.

Police spokesman Martin Carrier said the suspect allegedly became frustrated after leaving the store, leading to an altercation in the parking lot.

“At a certain moment, the frustrated client ran directly into the employee with his vehicle, even dragging him on the hood for several metres,” Carrier said.

The 35-year-old guard suffered a serious head injury during the incident and remained in critical condition on Sunday morning.

The couple left the scene but were later arrested at a nearby residence.

The 25-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Sunday, where he could face charges of armed assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault and hit-and-run.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

