Peel paramedic tests positive for COVID-19 while on the job

A paramedic in Peel Region has tested positive for the coronavirus according to health officials.

Peel Public Health says the exposure occurred while the paramedic and their partner were on the job, responding to a motor vehicle collision.

Both paramedics were put into isolation and only one of them showed symptoms and has since tested positive.

“No other patients, paramedics or staff were exposed,” said health officials.

The date of the exposure was not given but officials say all procedures were followed as the patient was transported to hospital.

“Thankfully, our paramedic is OK right now,” said Peter Dundas, Chief of Peel Paramedics.

“At the time of the call, the medical direction was to only use PPE on calls dispatched with a positive COVID-19 screen. Last week, we took extra steps to protect our teams and they now wear masks and eye protection, in addition to gloves, for all calls.”

Peel Paramedics have also taken the additional steps of asking bystanders and family members to leave the treatment area or provide them with a mask if they need to be there. In addition, no family members can be transported in the ambulance with a patient, unless they are an unaccompanied minor, and no bags or personal belongings from the patient are allowed inside.

There are currently 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peel Region as of Sunday including four deaths.