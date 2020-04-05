Loading articles...

Marianne Faithfull in hospital with coronavirus and 'stable'

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — The English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in a London hospital.

Her manager Francois Ravard said Sunday that Faithfull is stable, however, and responding to treatment.

“We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” Ravard said.

The 73-year-old has had a number of health issues over the years, including a long battle with hepatitis C and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006.

An icon of the 1960s’ British music scene, Faithfull rose to fame with the hit song “As Tears Go By.” A bout of severe laryngitis coupled with drug use in the 1970s would forever alter her crisp, clear voice to become something lower, raspier and perhaps even more distinctive. After an absence from music, she had a celebrated comeback in 1979 with the album “Broken English”

Her most recent album, “Negative Capability,” was released in 2018 to wide acclaim.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:51 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: FIRE: **3:29 p.m.** Buttonwood Ave + Weston Rd - truck on fire - very close to building - heavy smoke - vehicle is empty…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:05 AM
We are still giving you your most up to date forecast BUT despite the beautiful weather PLEASE remember the rules o…
Latest Weather
Read more