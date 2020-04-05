Loading articles...

Person stabbed boarding streetcar

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police are investigating after a male was stabbed boarding a streetcar Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. in the Carlton and Parliament Streets area.

The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

 

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
Quiet afternoon on the major routes. Here's a view of #Hwy401 though Weston Rd. #staysafe
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:05 AM
We are still giving you your most up to date forecast BUT despite the beautiful weather PLEASE remember the rules o…
Latest Weather
Read more