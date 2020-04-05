Loading articles...

Man dies of injuries sustained in Scarborough assault

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 6:01 pm EDT

A man suffered fatal injuries following an assault in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

A man is dead following an assault in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Warden Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. following a dispute between two men.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and officers who arrived on the scene attempted live-saving measures before he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene but police have yet to release a description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

