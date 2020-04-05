Loading articles...

Lincoln Chafee ends Libertarian run for president

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

Former Rhode Island governor and U.S. senator Lincoln Chafee has ended his run for president as a Libertarian.

Chafee said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he looks “forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office.” He said his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had a successful transfer to virtual connections amid the outbreak.

Chafee was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. He was elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office. He didn’t run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

The Associated Press

