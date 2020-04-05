Loading articles...

Kansas man charged in killings of girlfriend, her daughter

Last Updated Apr 5, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Daniel Lopez, has not been arrested. Sedgwick County authorities charged him in the deaths of Mickayla Sorell, 25, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell. They were found dead at their home in Wichita last Monday after Sorell’s co-workers called to report that she hadn’t turned up for work. Police believe the shooting occurred March 28.

Wichita police presented the case against Lopez to the district attorney’s office Friday afternoon, TV station KWCH reported.

Lopez is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

The Associated Press

