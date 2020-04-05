Health officials say 6 people at Oshawa long-term care home have died

Public health officials in Durham region say six COVID-19 patients at a long-term care home in Oshawa have died.

Glendene Collins of the Durham Region Health Department says 21 others at Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care home are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

Durham Region has recorded 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far, seven of the 15 deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

Numerous long-term care facilities have become hot spots for the virus, most notably Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon where as many as 23 residents of the 65-bed facility have died of coronavirus.

At least 24 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes on the day another 25 people in Ontario have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll for the virus to 119.