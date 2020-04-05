Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Expect to see more military vehicles, personnel on GTA roads
by News Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2020 8:26 am EDT
Canadian Forces members build a wall of sandbags at the underpass on Alexander Street to try to keep back floodwaters in Pembroke, Ont., on May 11, 2019. Canada's top soldier is warning that as the Army gets called out to a growing number of floods, wildfires and other natural disasters, there is a risk that work will hurt the force's ability to defend the country. An analysis by The Canadian Press last May showed the military had been asked to help with 10 weather-related disasters over the previous two years. That's compared to 20 such calls between 2007 and 2016. The number of soldiers involved has also increased as the size of the disasters has grown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
National Defence said the public can expect to see a larger number of military vehicles and staff on GTA roadways starting on Monday.
The military said Sunday they will be moving hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members from across the province to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden as part of a task force to help with the COVID-19 fight.
“In Borden, these Forces will be forming a task force that will be centrally prepositioned on the base and kept ready to respond to future requests for assistance from the Government of Canada in the fight against COVID-19,” a National Defence news release said.
The military added they will also be available to assist with other potential domestic problems like seasonal flooding.