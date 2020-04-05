Expect to see more military vehicles, personnel on GTA roads

National Defence said the public can expect to see a larger number of military vehicles and staff on GTA roadways starting on Monday.

The military said Sunday they will be moving hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members from across the province to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden as part of a task force to help with the COVID-19 fight.

“In Borden, these Forces will be forming a task force that will be centrally prepositioned on the base and kept ready to respond to future requests for assistance from the Government of Canada in the fight against COVID-19,” a National Defence news release said.

The military added they will also be available to assist with other potential domestic problems like seasonal flooding.