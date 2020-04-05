Canada looking to disinfect used masks, discussing use of non-medical masks for public

Canada’s public health chief says hospitals should not throw away used masks and other protective equipment because experts are looking to see if they can be disinfected and reused.

Dr. Theresa Tam says protecting health care workers is one of her top priorities in the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says there is work underway looking for the best science that can be used to decontaminate used masks and other equipment.

She says there are companies in Canada with the capacity to do so if the science can be proven.

But she says there is also a signal going to provinces and territories that certain things shouldn’t be thrown away right now so when the science is in place it can be applied immediately.

Tam says disinfecting used equipment is “one of the most worthwhile pursuits” when it comes to personal protective equipment.

In addition Tam said they’re looking in to the wearing of non-medical masks for the general public as a measure to protect others.

However she cautioned that there is no concrete evidence that homemade masks like cloth masks and scarves protect people from getting the virus and reiterated the need for proper hygiene and social distancing.

Tam stressed that medical grade masks be left for use by healthcare workers, and even when it comes to homemade masks, they want to ensure they provide proper guidelines before suggesting they be used by everyone.

“Even among homemade masks — how do you do that properly, what materials are appropriate? All of this is under active discussion right now,” she said.