York Region closes forests, 120 km of trails due to coronavirus

Last Updated Apr 4, 2020 at 10:18 am EDT

York Regional Forest. Photo credit: Google Maps

The region of York says it is closing 21 tracts of forest in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tracts cover 2,300 hectares of land throughout the region north of Toronto.

In all, 18 properties with more than 120 kilometres of trail are affected.

The closure is indefinite.

Municipalities across the province have shut public facilities to try to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say frequent hand-washing and keeping at least two metres from others is the best way to slow the spread.

