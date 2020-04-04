Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from on Saturday in relation to COVID-19 in Canada:

“We are not looking at retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when asked about his response to a White House order for Minnesota-based 3M to stop shipping N95 masks to Canada.

———

“We’re the two largest trading partners anywhere in the world. It’s like one of your family members (says), ‘OK you go starve and we’ll go feast on the rest of the meal.’ I’m just so disappointed right now. We have a great relationship with the U.S. and they pull these shenanigans? Unacceptable.” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the mask controversy.

———

“We know how important family is during challenging and stressful times. It’s during these times that we lean on our families. But today, we see that those connections are broken.” — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on the province suspending all supervised access and family visits.

———

“The answer may be it’s going to take longer than we thought. And although that’s not the desired answer, it’s a possible answer. Communicating that (is) going to be really critical, especially if we’re looking at longer time horizons.” — University of Toronto epidemiology professor Ashleigh Tuite on COVID-19 projections.

———

“Baking is a psychologically positive endeavour. People are rediscovering I think the simplicity of life. That’s why wheat, flour and bread is considered the staff of life.” — Mark Hayhoe, the owner of k2 Milling in Beeton, Ont., on the popularity of baking during the pandemic.

———

“But I am heartened that we are seeing that decrease in acceleration. If we had continued to see that 24, 25 per cent increase, we would have had many, many more cases and that’s very concerning.” — B.C. medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who is hopeful the curve may be flattening in that province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press