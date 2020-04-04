Loading articles...

Virus outbreak leads Niobrara River visitors centre to close

Last Updated Apr 4, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

VALENTINE, Neb. — The federal parks service has announced the closure of the Niobrara National Scenic River visitors centre in Valentine as officials seek to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The National Park Service says the centre closed Thursday and will remain closed until further notice. The service will provide updates on its website and social media channels. The outer door of the centre’s vestibule will be unlocked from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to allow visitors to pick up brochures or get their National Park passport stamped.

Outdoor public spaces along the Niobrara River will remain accessible to the public, but the service asks people to practice safe distancing from one another.

The Associated Press

