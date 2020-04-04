Two Scarborough men charged with murder in Niagara Falls case

Two Scarborough men are facing murder charges after the body of a Toronto man was discovered in Niagara Falls at the beginning of the week.

Niagara Regional Police say human remains were found in a wooded area near Marshall Road and Ort Road just before 1 p.m. on March 30.

A post-mortem concluded that the 24-year-old died under suspicious circumstances and the homicide squad was called in to investigate.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

On Saturday, Niagara Police arrested three people in connection with the case. Zeeshan Feroze Hafeez, 21, and Alexia Joseph, 20 – both from Scarborough – have been charged with second degree murder while Dillon Siciliano, 25, of Welland, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

All three are being held in custody pending a video bail hearing in St. Catharines on Sunday.