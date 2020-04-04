Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trudeau announces more financial help for country's most vulnerable
by the canadian press
Posted Apr 4, 2020 11:52 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
OTTAWA — The Canadian government is giving more financial support aimed at helping the most vulnerable survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $40 million will go to Women and Gender Equality Canada, with up to $30 million to address the immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres.
Another $10 million to be provided will go to Indigenous Services Canada’s network of 46 emergency shelters.
The government also says $157.5 million will address the needs of Canadians experiencing homelessness.
Trudeau says he will speak to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days after the White House ordered Minnesota-based 3M to stop exporting its surgical-grade face masks.
The Prime Minister says he’s confident there will be a solution.
Trudeau also says Canada is leasing warehouses in China to manage shipments of masks and will charter a flight to have millions of masks come back.
