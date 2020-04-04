Trudeau announces more financial help for country's most vulnerable

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is giving more financial support aimed at helping the most vulnerable survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $40 million will go to Women and Gender Equality Canada, with up to $30 million to address the immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres.

Another $10 million to be provided will go to Indigenous Services Canada’s network of 46 emergency shelters.

The government also says $157.5 million will address the needs of Canadians experiencing homelessness.

Trudeau says he will speak to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days after the White House ordered Minnesota-based 3M to stop exporting its surgical-grade face masks.

The Prime Minister says he’s confident there will be a solution.

Trudeau also says Canada is leasing warehouses in China to manage shipments of masks and will charter a flight to have millions of masks come back.