Total number of COVID-19 cases in Toronto surpasses 1,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the City of Toronto has surpassed 1,000 after 101 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Toronto Public Health says there are 823 confirmed cases in the city with another 203 probable cases.

Of those, 125 people are now hospitalized with 53 of them in the ICU.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus has jumped up to 25 from 13 the previous day.

Health officials did not give any further explanation for the sudden increase, however, earlier in the week Dr. Eileen de Villa said a number of deaths previously reported were being further investigated to determine if they were indeed coronavirus-related.

