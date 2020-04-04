Tory urges Ontario to ban evictions for small business tenants

Toronto Mayor John Tory says Ontario should ban evictions for small business tenants the same way it has done for residential tenants.

Tory says being able to pay rent is the biggest concern he hears from small businesses in the city.

He is imploring landlords to sit down with their tenants so they can work out a way to help businesses make their rent payments at a later date.

The Ontario government banned evictions for residential tenants in March by cancelling all Landlord and Tenant Board hearings.