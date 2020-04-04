South Dakota lawmaker dies of coronavirus

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This April, 9, 2018 photo shows South Dakota State Rep. Bob Glanzer in Huron, S.D. After the South Dakota lawmaker became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to blunt the infection rate, but they couldn't stop the disease from spreading among his extended family. Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law all had confirmed infections. Several other relatives have symptoms, according to Tom Glanzer, the lawmaker's son. (The Daily Plainsman via AP)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota state lawmaker who was among several family members to contract the coronavirus has died.
State Rep. Bob Glanzer died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, his son Tom said in a Facebook post.
Tom Glanzer didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press, but Senate Majority Leader Lee Qualm confirmed Bob Glanzer’s death to The Associated Press.
The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago, part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron, South Dakota. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.
Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer and a past manager of the South Dakota State Fair.