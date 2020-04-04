Premier Ford baffled by retirement home 'pub night' during COVID-19 outbreak

Premier Doug Ford says he will be looking for answers after reports surfaced that a senior’s home in the Niagara region held a pub night for its residents amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite continued pleas from provincial health officials regarding social distancing, the Lundy Manor Retirement Residence in Niagara Falls staged the pub night on March 28.

“First thing out of my mouth was, ‘you gotta be kidding me!'” said an exasperated Ford during his daily press briefing on Saturday.

“Most people are using common sense but, folks, c’mon.”

A significant number of deaths in the province have occurred at long-term care facilities, including 22 people who have died at a facility in Bobcaygeon.

There are 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in Niagara region and according to local published reports, there are 13 cases associated with the home.

“You can’t have pub nights in a senior’s building when we’re saying we need to put an iron ring around the seniors and long-term care. It just can’t happen.”

Ford said Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho, would be looking into the matter and that the province was committed to doing “everything we can to support them.”