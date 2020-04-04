Man struck, driver attempts to flee scene on TTC bus in Rexdale

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a reported hit-and-run in Rexdale.

Police say they were called to Hinton Road and Harefield Driver near Kipling Avenue just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

A cyclist was had been struck by a vehicle in the area and the vehicle then struck a nearby pole.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and began assaulting the cyclist. They then attempted to flee the scene by getting on a TTC bus. The TTC driver refused them access to the bus.

The driver then fled the scene on foot. The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police are currently looking for the driver.