Loading articles...

Man struck, driver attempts to flee scene on TTC bus in Rexdale

Last Updated Apr 4, 2020 at 9:06 am EDT

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Rexdale. The driver then fled the scene. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a reported hit-and-run in Rexdale.

Police say they were called to Hinton Road and Harefield Driver near Kipling Avenue just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

A cyclist was had been struck by a vehicle in the area and the vehicle then struck a nearby pole.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and began assaulting the cyclist. They then attempted to flee the scene by getting on a TTC bus. The TTC driver refused them access to the bus.

The driver then fled the scene on foot. The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police are currently looking for the driver.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
First problem in a while - #EB401 at Victoria Park collectors, two right lanes are blocked because of a stalled veh…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 AM
A great stretch of spring weather for the GTA with mild temperatures dominating the forecast. Today we are mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more