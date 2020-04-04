Loading articles...

Male shot near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road

A male is being treated for minor injuries following a shooting call in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said they found shell casings in the area. The police canine unit was also brought in to search the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

