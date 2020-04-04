Dramatic vehicle crash at Keele and Sheppard

Toronto police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 9:16 a.m.

Three vehicles appear to have been involved, including at TTC bus.

EMS said they transported a man and woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed a damaged bus and two other seriously damaged vehicles in the middle of the intersection. OPP vehicles were also on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.