Canadian cruise ship passengers arrive in Toronto; now in 14-day isolation

Passengers are seen on the balconies as M/S Rotterdam Cruise Ship arrives at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States on April 02, 2020. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A group of Canadian cruise ship passengers made it back to home soil Friday after being stranded at sea for nearly two weeks.

Global Affairs Canada said the 225 passengers had been aboard Holland American Line’s MS Zaandam and MS Rotterdam– ships that had seen outbreaks of COVID-19.

The two ships were given permission to dock at Port Everglades, Florida by U.S. officials on Thursday.

The passengers were screened by officials before boarding a flight to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, where they were screened again upon landing. All of the passengers are now subject to a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation.

Global Affairs said 21 Canadians from the two ships remain in Florida.

“Passengers who displayed symptoms will remain in quarantine on the ships until they recover,” a government statement said. “They will be monitored closely by health care professionals. Those needing urgent medical assistance will be treated locally.”

Global Affairs said they know of 97 Canadians and two Canadian crew members on the Coral Princess ship, which is currently docked in Miami.

“The Coral Princess has confirmed there are positive cases onboard,” the government said. “We are aware of reports of two deaths on board the ship and can confirm that no Canadians were among those who died.”

Fifty-six other Canadians remain stuck on six other cruise ships, however, the government said they are not aware of any of those Canadians testing positive for COVID-19.

