1 dead, 3 injured after crash at Islington and Steeles
by News staff
Posted Apr 4, 2020 9:06 am EDT
A 28-year-old man is dead and three others are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash at Islington and Steeles Avenues late Friday night.
Police were called to scene just after 11 p.m.
Investigators believe the 28-year-old man was driving westbound down Steeles when he made a U-turn and was struck by two cars headed eastbound.
He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other drivers, a 53-year-old man driving a red Nissan Rouge and a 35-year-old man driving a white Honda Civic, along with a 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan, were taken to local hospitals.
The injuries the woman suffered are considered life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area that might have seen what happened or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact investigators.
